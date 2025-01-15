Niagara Police made a very unique arrest today after two men tried to cross the partially frozen Lake Erie waterfront in Port Colborne.

Police were called just after noon today after witnesses reported two men crossing the ice, with bikes, walking along the break wall near the lighthouse.

Police believe they were stealing cable or wire.

Officers from the Marine Unit put on ice survival suits and walked across the ice to arrest one of the men.

The second man tried getting away from police by walking across the ice and briefly fell into the freezing cold water.

He was arrested a short time later.

The men are being assessed for hypothermia.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more details will be released tomorrow.