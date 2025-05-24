Niagara Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in St. Catharines last month.

The shooting occured April 27th at Club 88 on St. Paul Street.

As a result of the investigation, police say they were able to identify two men responsible for the shooting.

21-year-old LeBron Samuels of St. Catharines was arrested earlier this month, and is facing a slew of charges.

Meanwhile, Barrie Police executed a search warrant at a home in Barrie, and arrested 18-year-old Taeshawn Joseph of St. Catharines.

Both men remain in custody.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and are asking anyone with information about this to contact police or Crime Stoppers.