Niagara Regional Police out with a warning this St. Patrick’s Day.

Officials asking residents to celebrate responsibly today, with no underage drinking, no impaired driving, and no disturbances.

Officers will be out on patrol to ensure a fun and safe celebration for all.

The NRP's Community Oriented Response and Engagement Unit, along with Traffic Enforcement Unit have been actively working with Brock University, the Cities of St. Catharines and Thorold (as well as their by-law departments), St. Catharines Fire Service and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to work towards a safe St. Patrick’s Day.

As part of that, Niagara Police will have a visible police presence in known areas with additional officers deployed to take part in noise patrols in the downtown core and areas that have historically experienced disturbances.

The patrols will be focusing on issues of noise, loud parties/ music, parking, and nuisance behaviour.

Licenced establishments may be subject to compliance checks, and the Traffic Enforcement Unit will also be in the area, patrolling to address impaired and other driving complaints.

Niagara Falls will be going green to mark today.

The Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will be illuminated green tonight for 15-minutes at the top each hour, starting at 8 p.m.

The illumination is carried out each year as part of Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative, which sees hundreds of iconic landmarks from around the world lit in green to mark the occasion.