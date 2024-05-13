Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was heard in distress Thursday night in St. Catharines.



On May 9th, 2024 at approximately 10:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of of Elizabeth Street and Henry Street for a report of a disturbance.



Officers learned a female was heard in distress in the area, and it was possibly related to a dark coloured 4-door sedan vehicle with dark tinted windows.



Police were not able to find anything, but they are now asking area residents to go through their security camera footage between the hours of 10:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (tel:1-800-222-8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

