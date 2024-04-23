Niagara Regional Police say they have also heard of talk, in the community, that farms in Niagara are being used for sex trafficking.

"We are aware of the speculation within the community however have no investigation information to support the existence of 'sex farms' within the Region of Niagara."

Police say they are working closely with Victim Services Niagara and other agencies to support victims of trafficking.



They encourage anyone with information to report it to police or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.



Recently, there has been talk of women coming forward to organizations for help, with stories of 'trafficking farms' in Niagara, however they are too afraid to go to police.



Police say some signs to look for that a person is being trafficked are that they are being controlled or someone is speaking for them, they may have new or expensive goods or have a lot of cash, signs of abuse, malnourishment, and/or drug abuse, with no access to money, phone, and their ID.



It's also common for victims to be fearful, anxious, defensive, secretive, disconnected from family and friends, and have a new friend group and or love interest.



Anyone who suspects that a person may be a victim can report to police or contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

