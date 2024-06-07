Niagara Police officers worked with a local coin dealer to nab a house cleaner who allegedly stole items from a home in Welland.



Niagara Police were called to a home on Heather Court in mid-February to hear the homeowners were missing jewellery, coins and cash.



Police worked with Coins Unlimited, based in Welland, in the investigation, and were able to identify a suspect who worked as a house cleaner at the house.



Earlier today, 41-year-old Robin L. North of Thorold, was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for Trafficking.



She has been released with a future court date.



Officers say they have reason to believe there may be other victims.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009614.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

