A man already in police custody is facing more than two dozen new charges.

Sean Mezo has been in custody since August 29 of last year on charges that involved children under the age of 16.

Niagara Regional Police say they have now laid 27 additional charges that include six counts of Breaking and Entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, seven counts of Trespassing or Prowling at Night Near Dwelling, and one count of Voyeurism.

The new charges came after police released his photo and name in an attempt to identify other victims or witnesses.

Those new charges stem from incidents in St. Catharines and Welland between May 4 and August 29 of 2024.

Anyone with information concerning these occurrences are asked to contact detectives of the 3 District detective Office at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009352.