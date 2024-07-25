The Niagara Regional Police Service is doing its part to combat auto theft.

It's now offering Faraday bags to residents as part of a larger strategy to deal with a rise in thefts targetting vehicles from residential driveways, tourism centres and commercial parking lots.

The bags, which are small pouches that interrupt the signal from a car and its key fob, will be available at the front desk of local police stations.

Police say since 2022, auto theft is among the top three generators for organized crime groups.

Residents are encouraged to pickup the Faraday bags along with educational material during regular operating hours