Niagara police have concluded "Project Dilly" with multiple arrests made in St. Catharines.

Since October of 2024, police have been investigating the illegal sale of Hydromorphone, also known as Dilaudid, in the area of Queenston Street and Church Street.

In March of this year, officers arrested and charged four individuals in connection with the sale of the prescription medications.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111.