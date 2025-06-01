Niagara Regional Police continue searching for suspects after an armed bank robbery in Wainfleet.

Police say three masked men went into the Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 around 4:30 p.m. on May 29th.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, another had something similar to a machete.

Detectives are investigating whether a second gun was also used.

The suspects demanded money and fled the scene in a white Honda Civic.

Police have now released photos of the getaway vehicle.

Residents and business owners in the area who may have cell phone, closed-circuit video, or dash camera footage from between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. are asked to review their recordings.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle or anything suspicious is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009287.