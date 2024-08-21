Niagara police have made an arrest after a man was assaulted in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of Merritt Street and Townline Road East on Saturday, August 10th, to a welfare check.

Police say a group of four men approached the victim, and one of the men assaulted him.

The suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Raymond Douglas Warner.

After publicly releasing details of his identity, Niagara police arrested Warner on Aggravted Assault charges.

Detectives are still searching for the three men that were with Warner at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area with cell phone, security, or dash cam footage between 3:45am and 6:00am on Saturday August 10th is asked to contact police.