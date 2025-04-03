Niagara police continue to investigate the break and enter that happened on March 5th at Roberts Jewellery on Queen Street in Niagara Falls.

Around 5:30am, an unknown number of suspects broke into the store and fled with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Detectives now have photos of the suspects and are seeking the public's assistance.

They are also asking any witnesses, anyone with video footage, or anyone who can identify the suspects, to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009901.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.