The investigation continues into a motorcycle and SUV crash that left a Niagara-on-the-Lake man in serious condition in hospital.

Police were called last Friday night to Four Mile Creek Road and Line 6 Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The crash involved a 2016 Suzuki off-road motorcycle and a 2017 Ford Escape SUV.

The driver of the Suzuki, an 18-year-old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 20-year-old woman from St. Catharines, was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009504, and referencing incident number 25-55993.