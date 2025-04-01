Niagara Police say they continue to investigate a deadly shooting in St. Catharines.

A man, suffering from gunshot wounds, was found inside a car at 3:40 Monday morning, in the area of Carlton Street and Athlone Place.

It appears the man was gunned down while driving on Carlton Street, and his black Honda crashed into a wall of large rocks near Geneva Street.

He was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police have not named any suspects, or the victim's identity.

Detectives are appealing to the public, particularly anyone who was in the area of Carlton Street between Vine Street and Geneva Street on Monday, March 24th, 2025, between 3:30 a.m. and 3:42 a.m., to go over their security footage, and call police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.