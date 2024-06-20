After releasing audio last week of an attempted Grandparent scam - Niagara Regional Police continue to try and get the word out about the issue.

The scam includes someone calling and saying that a loved one is in legal trouble and the person needs to hand over money to help them.



Sergeant Ray Aceti joined CKTB and says part of the outreach is talking to bank tellers that may be able to help when someone is withdrawing a large amount of cash.



Aceti says those receiving the call should also attempt to contact their grandchild or another family member first to determine whether the call is legitimate.

To learn more about common scams visit https://www.niagarapolice.ca/en/what-we-do/fraudprotection.aspx#The-Grandparent-Scam