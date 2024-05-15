Niagara Regional Police have released the latest criminal impaired driving list for May 6th to May 12th.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The public is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Safety Hotline or Crime Stoppers to report those who are driving in contravention of the suspension.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Craig VEERMAN, 34 years, Welland.

Ashlea E. BARRETT, 41 years, Welland.

Duncan R. SIMPSON, 53 years, Fort Erie.

Cody C. HOARE, 26 years, St. Catharines.

Daniel A. CONTENTO, 35 years, St. Catharines.

Christopher W. WAGNER, 57 years, Thorold.

Sarah E. SNITMAN, 25 years, St. Catharines.

Adam J. JOSEPH, 23 years, Niagara Falls.

Enrigue H. BARREO NEGRETE, St. Catharines.

Adam K. MENCFELD, 37 years, St. Catharines.