Niagara Regional Police will be holding some vehicle training for all Police Constables between September 2nd 2024 and January 31st 2025.

The training will take place between 9:00am and 5:00pm on rural roads in the area of Welland and Pelham.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence of both marked and unmarked police vehicles.

There will be no simulated pursuits or an impact to traffic.

All training will be paused until civilian vehicles have passed and are out of view.