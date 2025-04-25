Niagara Police say they have 'significantly' increased patrols in Grimsby following a violent jewellery store robbery in the downtown core.

Police say five suspects remain outstanding following the robbery at Harmony House Jewellers yesterday morning at 11:20.

"Officers are actively conducting enhanced and highly visible patrols to deter further crime, reassure residents, and maintain public safety."

Police say they are working closely with the Town of Grimsby and community partners to support residents and businesses, and they are committed to protecting the community and ensuring Grimsby continues to be a safe place to live, work, and visit.

The robbery marks the third violent smash-and-grab robbery at the store this year.

This time, the suspects backed a stolen truck from London, ON., into the front window of the store.

Five suspects jumped out and smashed display cases, stealing jewellery.

The suspects then left the store on foot, running to an SUV, which had been stolen from Toronto.

As the getaway vehicle was trying to drive away, a witness with a crowbar started to hit the windshield, and a suspect inside pointed a black handgun with a narrow silver barrel at him.

The suspects sped out the area, and police later found the vehicle ditched in Hamilton.

Harmony House Jewellers was open at the time of the incident and occupied by several employees.

None of the employees were physically hurt.

All five suspects are described as adult men in their 20’s, with medium builds, and of average height.

The ethnicity of one of the suspects is believed to be white.

All suspects wore dark coloured clothing and concealed their identity with blue surgical style face masks.

Harmony House issued a statement on social media saying the store will be closed until further notice, and a planned vault sale has been cancelled.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or taken videos/pictures are strongly encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009383 or by email at 9383@niagarapolice.ca.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.