Niagara police are investigating a break and enter and car theft in Lincoln.

On August 6th around 5am, police were called to the area of Highland Park Drive and Stadelbauer Drive regarding a break and enter.

A suspect broke into a resident's home where he demanded their car keys.

He then drove off in their 2022 grey BMW in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a thin man around 20-30 years old, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash cam footage of the incident to contact police.

And anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008916.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.