Niagara police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian in St. Catharines.

On Sunday around 8am, police were called to the intersection of Carlton Street and Grantham Avenue on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

They were crossing the crosswalk at the intersection when they were struck.

The vehicle, which is described as a newer model Buick SUV, was last seen traveling westbound on Carlton Street.

The suspect driving the vehicle is described as a white male around 65-year-old wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-region hospital for further medical treatment.

Witnesses to the collision, motorists who were in the area with operational dash-cameras, or residents in the area with operational video surveillance, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009367 with any relevant information.