Niagara Police are investigating a robbery in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday, October 29th around 2pm, police were called to the RBC on Portage Road on reports of a robbery.

Two patrons of the bank had taken some cash out of their accounts when two suspects jumped out of a car and stole the money.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound on O’Neil Street in the Falls.

No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspects are described as black males, around 5'10, both with slender builds. One of them was wearing a handkerchief.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black Mustang GT.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009219.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.