Niagara police are investigating a shooting incident in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday July 9th around 8pm, Niagara officers were called to the area of Arad Street in the Falls on reports of a shooting.

The investigation currently remains ongoing.

Detectives believe that there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around that time with security camera or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them at 906-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).