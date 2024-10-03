Niagara police are investigating after some gun shot holes were discovered at a home in St. Catharines.

On September 4th around 2:30am, officers were called to the area of Senator Drive and Sterling Street on reports of a vehicle fire.

The St. Catharines Fire Department put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

On October 1st, further information revealed a gun shell located at the same address.

Police later found multiple gun shot holes in the front of the residence.

Anyone who lives in the area of Mac Turnbull Drive & Senator Drive that has video surveillance, or anyone who may have dash cam footage who was in the area on September 4th between 2:00am and 3:00am are asked to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009381.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.