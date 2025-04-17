Niagara police are investigating an armed convenience store robbery in St. Catharines.

Yesterday around 5:15pm, police were called to the Avondale at 209 Glenridge Avenue.

According to reports, a lone male entered the store and shopped around for a while before approaching the counter.

He then demanded cash from the employee behind the counter, threatening them with a black and blue handgun.

He dumped the cash into a bag and fled the store northbound on foot.

The store clerk was not physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male around 50 to 60 years old, black hair, a thin build with an average height, a large nose, and a raspy voice.

He was wearing a blue coat, black hoodie, black Under Armour track pants, a red and white Canada scarf, black shoes, and a blue bowling-style bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.