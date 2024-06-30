Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Pen Centre.

On Friday June 28th around 7pm, three male suspects went into Kavar Jewellers and smashed display cases, stole items, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects fled through the rear entrance to the mall in a stolen grey Honda CRV with Ontario marker AVAZ 426.

No employees were injured.

All three suspects are described as men with dark skin, around 20 years of age, wearing black gloves and blue medical masks.

Detectives are asking any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage in the area at that time, to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009356.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.