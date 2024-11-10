Niagara police are investigating a serious collision in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday November 9th around 3:15pm, emergency services were called to the area of Kalar Road and Montrose Road in the Falls for a serious collision.

A 52-year-old male driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Kalar Road, collied head-on with a white Jeep compass driven by a 63-year-old female.

The drivers and passengers were all transported to an out of regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009569.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.