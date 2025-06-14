Niagara police are seeking additional victims following a sexual assault investigation in Grimsby.

Detectives are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred during the “Happening” festival along Main Street in Grimsby on the evening of June 13th.

At this time, two victims have come forward.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are seeking the public’s assistance.

33-year-old Hayden Jackson has currently been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Jackson is described as a white male, around 5’10”, and 200 lbs.

He has short brown hair, brown facial hair and a beard, and was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, blue short-sleeved t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have had contact with the accused to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009638.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersniagara.ca.