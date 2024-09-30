Niagara police are investigating a robbery in Welland.

On Monday September 23rd around 9:00pm, police were called to the Esso Gas Station on Ontario Road in Welland on reports of a robbery.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the Esso around 6:30 that evening armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the register.

The employee refused, and the suspect left the store.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described a white male with gray/black hair, wearing a green shirt pulled over his head.

He had gray slip on shoes and a yellow reusable grocery bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009487.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.