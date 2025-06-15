Niagara police are investigating a serious collision following an altercation in Fort Erie.

On Sunday June 15th just after midnight, officers were called to the area of Netherby Road and Winger Road on reports of a collision.

Investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place at a house party nearby.

Two men left the home, where one got into a grey Volkswagen Jetta, and the other hopped onto an ATV.

The suspect in the car then allegedly struck the man on the ATV with the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The 32-year-old Thorold man sustained serious injuries.

The NRPS K9 Unit were called to the scene but was unable to locate the suspect.

21-year-old Baylee James Lemoine is now wanted for failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Lemonie is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009538.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.