Niagara police are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist and car in St. Catharines.

On April 17th around 4:30pm, police were called to Lakeshore Road near Broadway.

The collision involved a 72-year-old male cyclist from St. Catharines and a 2016 beige Lincoln MKX, which was being driven by a 74-year-old woman, also from St. Catharines.

The cyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to a hospital outside the region for further care.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation and reopened shortly after.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1004208, and referencing incident number 2025-39146.