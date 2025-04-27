Niagara police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at Club 88 in downtown St. Catharines.

Last night around at 12:45am, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the St. Paul Street area.

A crowd of people were seen running from Club 88.

A 16-year-old male from Ajax was found with non-life threatening injuries outside the club, and was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Investigation revealed the shooting took place inside the club near the bathroom area.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a black Nike sweater and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009222.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.