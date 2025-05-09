Niagara police are investigating a shooting in Welland.

This morning around 2am, police were called to the area of Leaside Drive and McCrae Drive in Welland on reports of a shooting inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Detectives have reason to believe that the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1008393.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.