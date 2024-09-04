Niagara Regional Police handed out 86 tickets during their Back-to-School Safety Blitz.

Officers say they stopped 147 vehicles in school zones across the region.



They handed out 57 tickets for speeding and 29 other tickets for things like distracted driving, seat belts, and aggressive driving.



56 warnings were also issued.



Three people were arrested when officers found out they had outstanding arrest warrants.



Police are reminding everyone to obey the rules of the road especially around school zones as they will continue to prioritize traffic safety in those areas.

