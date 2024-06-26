Niagara Regional Police are issuing a vehicle theft alert.



Police say in recent weeks, there has been a jump in auto thefts involving Toyota Tundras, and Range Rovers.



Officials asking owners of these vehicles to stay alert and to lock your vehicle, park in a high visibility and well lit area, and consider installing theft deterrents such as immobilizers, GPS trackers, steering wheel locks, or cameras.



Every 14 minutes, a vehicle is stolen in Ontario, with the GTA experiencing a 78 per cent increase in violent carjackings since 2021.



The federal government has outlined what it calls its "national action plan" to fight auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.

