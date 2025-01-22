Niagara Regional Police are warning residents of a scam involving Crypto ATMs.

CyberCrime detectives will be posting warnings on the machines across the region.

Police say there were 60 reported fraud incidents last year where victims transferred over 1.3 million dollars.

The NRP say the ATMs, found at a number of variety stores and malls, do have a legitimate purpose.

However, they are being used in a number of schemes that take advantage of vulnerable victims.

Police note that those unfamiliar with the machines should be suspicious of any circumstance that requires them to use the machines for payment..

They say once a Cryptocurrency transfer is made through the machines they are irreversible.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of cryptocurrency fraud is urged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111 to file a report.