The Niagara Regional Police Service have launched their Citizen Police Academy.

The Academy started up last week and runs every Wednesday for eight weeks.



20 people were chosen from a list of over 100 applicants.



Over the eight weeks participants will learn more about policing through interactive sessions and discuss various topics with high-ranking officers.



The academy kicked off with a session with patrol officers and the K-9 unit last week.

