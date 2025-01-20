Niagara Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Brittany Sheldrick-Cline was last seen on New Years Eve in Milton, and was last seen in Niagara in November of 2024.

Her means of travel is unknown.

She is described as a white woman, 145 pounds, 5'6, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009356.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.