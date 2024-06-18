Niagara Police are looking to identify two suspects in a robbery investigation in St. Catharines.



Police say last Thursday at 10:15 p.m. they were called to the area of Kent Street and Pelham Road where a man said he had been robbed by two men armed with a gun.



The man said he was meeting with the two men to sell an item, and when he met up with them they pulled out a gun, took the item, and then ran away.



The first suspect is described as a white man, curly hair, 5'10, approximately 17 years, wearing a black bate hoodie with shark drawing and pants.



The second suspect is also a white man, 5'10, approximately 17 years, wearing a black hoodie with a hood and dark pants.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008914.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.