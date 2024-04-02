Niagara Police are looking for a white Audi that may have been used in a deadly shooting in Niagara Falls Monday night.

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is looking for a suspect vehicle in the case, it is a white newer-style Audi Q7 with a black optic or "black ops" package - a black exterior upgrade.

Police say detectives continue to work on identifying a suspect.

People who live in the area, are asked to check their security camera footage, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1st, to see if there is anything suspicious, or if they see the white Audi.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009417



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

