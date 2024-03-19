Police are asking for the public's help locating an 18-year-old Indigenous woman from Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say Jayden Blackburn-Johnson was reported missing on March 12th, 2024, however she was last seen in September of 2023, in Niagara Falls.

She last communicated with family by cellphone in December of 2023.

She is described as having a thin build, 5’6 feet tall, long dark straight hair and brown eyes.

Police say Blackburn-Johnson has been known to live a transient lifestyle in the Niagara Falls and St. Catharines areas.



Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009339.

