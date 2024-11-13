A 45-year-old Niagara Falls man is wanted after a break and enter investigation turned up a BB gun.

The break and enter happened on Buckley Avenue, and officers searched an apartment in the area after receiving a search warrant.

Justin Ambursley is wanted for fail to comply with a probation order, and break and enter.

He is described as Black, 5’7, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009943.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.