Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man, believed to be travelling with a service dog.



James Emery, who is known to frequent St. Catharines, last spoke to his family on September 6th, 2024.



Emery's family says he usually checks in daily, but he has not been heard from since.



He is described as white, 190 lbs., medium build, 5’8” feet tall, with brown eyes, brown short hair, and glasses.



He is known to frequent St. Catharines, Burlington, Toronto (Union Station), and the Durham Region (Whitby).

Emery has a medical condition that requires attention, and police say he will likely be with his service dog.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009215.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.