Niagara Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old man in Niagara Falls.

Officers are looking to locate Wayne Gillis, who was last seen driving in the area of Falls Avenue and Bender Street yesterday afternoon at 4:20.

He is described as a white man, 5’10, with a slender build and grey hair.

It's believed he is driving a 2006 red Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, with an Ontario license plate # of 595 8FA

The police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone in the community who may have information related to his location is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009573.