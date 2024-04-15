Niagara Police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle that was driving dangerously in Fort Erie last night.

Police were called to the area of Derby Road and Conway Place at 10 'clock last night after a motorcycle was seen driving out-of-control, and then 20 min. later, officers witnessed it speeding in the area of Ridgeway Road and Roxborough Road.



Officers say the motorcycle was doing wheelies, and drove past police, in what's believe an attempt to start a chase.



Police did not chase the motorcycle out of concern for public safety.



The motorcycle is described as a red and white sport bike.



The driver is described as white, thin, with a dark helmet with a face shield, wearing a dark jacket/sweater with white writing on the back.

Anyone who may have been in the area or may have video/dash cam footage is asked to contact police if they have any information at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009558.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.