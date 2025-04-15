Niagara Police are investigating after posters, with a picture and contact information of a victim, were plastered across the city.

Last month, several posters were discovered taped to hydro poles and other public locations.

Police say the poster contains unfounded and defamatory allegations.

The identity of the person responsible for creating and distributing the posters remains unknown at this time.

To protect the victim’s privacy, no further details about the content of the posters will be released.

"The public is reminded that posting defamatory content in public spaces is not only harmful — it is illegal. Defamatory libel is a criminal offence subject to arrest and charge under Section 298(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. It may also result in civil consequences."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009610.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.