Niagara Regional Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a man was seriously hurt in Thorold.



Officers were called to the area of Merritt Street and Townline Road East on Saturday, August 10th, to a welfare check.



Police say they found the victim of an assault, who was suffering from serious injuries.



The NRP is asking anyone with information, anyone who may have been in the area, or anyone with video or dash cam footage to call them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009711.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

