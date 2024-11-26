A Niagara Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.

It was back on August 5th, the NRP became aware of allegations involving a Constable responding to a call in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It was alleged the on-duty officer had been involved in an altercation with a suspect.

Niagara Police asked Hamilton Police Service to investigate the incident to eliminate any potential conflict of interest.

Constable Ben Tomiuck was arrested and charged with assault.

Tomiuck was released from custody with a court date set for the new year.

Tomiuck has been a police officer with the NRPS for 23 years and was assigned to general patrol in 2 District - Niagara Falls/Niagara-on-the-Lake- at the time of the alleged offence.

In accordance with the provisions of the Community Safety and Policing Act, he has been suspended with pay.