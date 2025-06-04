Niagara Police reporting an alarming rise in fraud schemes.

Police say fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated techniques to exploit and steal from residents.

The most common scams include a person pretending to be Canada Revenue Agency, the Grandparent scam, and bank investigator scams.

Police say no legitimate government official, lawyer, or bank employee will ever ask you to withdraw large sums of cash from your bank, or tell you to lie to a bank teller.

They also won't request the purchase of Apple Pay cards or any other gift cards, and they won't encourage you to deposit cash into Bitcoin ATMs or wire money.

Report the incident immediately to local authorities and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.