Niagara police are investiagting two instances involving suspicious door knocking in Grimsby.

Both incidents happened between 3pm and 5pm over the past week.

In both instances, two individuals approached the residences and asked the home owners if their cars were for sale, despite having no "for sale" signs in the car windows.

At this time, the intentions of these individuals remain unclear.

As a precaution, the NRPS is reminding all residents to exercise caution when approached by unsolicited people at their home.

If you have experienced a similar incident, the NRPS urges you to file a report.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111.