Niagara Police are asking for the public's help locating a St. Catharines teen who has not been seen since October 1st.



15-year-old Emma Townsend left her family home on foot last Tuesday, and police say they were contacted yesterday.



Police say Townsend was last seen around Westchester Avenue and Princess Street in St. Catharines.



She is described as white, 5’6" tall, 130 lbs., very dark brownish/black hair, earrings in each ear, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a V-neck knitted long sleeve black charcoal sweater, charcoal grey wool dress pants with a maroon pattern in them, and black low top runners.

Townsend has ties to Cambridge, Burlington and Parry Sound.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives by email at David.Sinclair@niagarapolice.ca.